Trump Organisation finance chief ‘given immunity’ in Cohen probe

Donald Trump’s bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades has been granted immunity in the federal probe into the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, according to reports.

Long-time Trump Organisation finance chief Allen Weisselberg received immunity to talk to federal prosecutors in the investigation into hush money Cohen paid to two women who claimed affairs with Mr Trump, the Wall Street Journal and NBC News.

Cohen pleaded guilty to tax and campaign finance violations on Tuesday.

Though not named in the Cohen case, Mr Weisselberg is believed to be one of two Trump executives mentioned in the suit who reimbursed Cohen and covered up the payments by saying they were legal expenses.

Mr Weisselberg has been a Trump confidant who started working for his family in the early 1970s.

The federal immunity for Mr Weisselberg comes on the heels of several media reports that David Pecker, chief executive of National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc, had also been granted immunity in the Cohen probe, as well as the company’s chief content officer Dylan Howard.

