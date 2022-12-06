| 3.1°C Dublin

Trump Organisation convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

The Trump Organisation could be fined up to 1.6 million dollars.

By Michael R Sisak, Associated Press

Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business.

The guilty verdict came on the second day of deliberations following a trial in which the Trump Organisation was accused of being complicit in a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on job perks such as rent-free apartments and luxury cars.

The conviction is a validation for New York prosecutors, who have spent three years investigating the former president and his businesses, though the penalties are not expected to be severe enough to jeopardise the future of Mr Trump’s company.

As punishment, the Trump Organisation could be fined up to 1.6 million dollars (£1.32 million) — a relatively small amount for a company of its size, though the conviction might make some of its future deals more complicated.

Mr Trump, who recently announced he was running for president again, has said the case against his company was part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” waged against him by vindictive Democrats.

