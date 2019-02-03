US President Donald Trump has appointed his former doctor as his assistant and chief medical adviser.

US President Donald Trump has appointed his former doctor as his assistant and chief medical adviser.

Trump names former doctor as assistant and medical adviser

The announcement by the White House follows Mr Trump’s decision to re-nominate Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson for a second star due to inaction by the previous Congress.

Mr Jackson’s original nomination was put on hold last year after Mr Trump nominated him to head the Veterans Affairs Department.

I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

The navy doctor withdrew following allegations of professional misconduct, which the Pentagon continues to investigate.

Mr Jackson has denied any wrongdoing.

He led the medical team for Mr Trump’s physical examination last year and said the president was in excellent health and has “incredibly good genes”.

A White House official said Mr Trump considers Mr Jackson a trustworthy medical adviser and doctor.

Press Association