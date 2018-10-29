US president Donald Trump has accused the media of being “the true Enemy of People” in the wake of a mass shooting and a mail bomb plot.

US president Donald Trump has accused the media of being “the true Enemy of People” in the wake of a mass shooting and a mail bomb plot.

Trump: Media is the true enemy of the people

Mr Trump tweeted: “There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news.”

He added that the media “must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly”.

There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

The president’s comments follow a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and a mail bomb scare targeting senior Democrats and CNN.

The election season violence has rattled a divided nation and prompted questions about whether Mr Trump should tone done his rhetoric.

The US president condemned the Pittsburgh attack as an act of anti-Semitism and has denounced political violence.

Press Association