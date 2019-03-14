Trump makes Brexit intervention hours before meeting Taoiseach

US President Donald Trump has made an intervention in the Brexit debate just hours before he meets Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Amid chaos in Westminster Mr Trump tweeted that he looks forward to making a trade deal with the UK.

It comes a day after Mr Varadkar said he’d like to see a free trade agreement between the US and EU before there’s a deal between the US and UK.

Mr Trump tweeted this morning: “My Administration looks forward to negotiating a large scale Trade Deal with the United Kingdom. The potential is unlimited!”

Brexit will be on the agenda when Mr Varadkar meets Mr Trump in the White House later.

Mr Trump recently held a meeting with hard-line Brexiteers Nigel Farage.

Mr Farage says he told Mr Trump he should back a no-deal Brexit.

Online Editors