Trump lawyer Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani has been attempted to challenge Donald Trump’s defeat in the US presidential election.

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus (Jacquelyn Martin/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump has said that his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.

The president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet that the former New York mayor had tested positive.

Mr Giuliani has travelled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Mr Trump challenge his election defeat.

Mr Trump wished him a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Mr Trump wrote in his tweet.

Mr Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Mr Trump.

