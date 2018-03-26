Trump lawyer denies intimidating porn star Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer has challenged porn actress Stormy Daniels’ claim that someone tied to the president threatened her with physical harm if she went public with her story about a tryst with Mr Trump years ago.

Daniels said in a TV interview broadcast on Sunday that a man approached her in a Las Vegas car park in 2011, when she was with her daughter, and said: “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mum.”

She said the man told her to “leave Trump alone. Forget the story”. Michael Avenatti, her lawyer, acknowledged he has no direct evidence tying the threat to Mr Trump or his lawyer Michael Cohen, but said he was holding back certain details of the alleged affair, including the contents of a CD or DVD he tweeted a picture of last week.

“It would make no sense for us to play our hand as to this issue and we’re not going to do it right now,” he said on NBC on Monday. Mr Cohen’s own lawyer, Brent H Blakely, demanded that Daniels or Mr Avenatti apologise to his client for alleging intimidation.

“In truth, Mr Cohen had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred,” he said, asserting that Daniels and Mr Avenatti should “cease and desist from making any further false and defamatory statements about my client”. Daniels told the 60 Minutes show she had consensual sex once with the future president, providing a few salacious details but little new evidence.

She received a 130,000 dollar (£91,000) payment days before the 2016 presidential election for her silence and has sought to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement. Mr Cohen has said he paid the money out of his own pocket while asserting Mr Trump never had sex with the porn actress.

“He knows I’m telling the truth,” Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said of Mr Trump. She said she was not coerced to have sex and “I was not a victim”.

Mr Trump complained on Monday about “So much Fake News”, but it is unclear whether he was referring to Daniels.

So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2018 Previously, Mr Cohen has said neither the Trump Organisation nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Daniels and he was not reimbursed for the payment. However, Mr Avenatti told 60 Minutes he has documents showing Mr Cohen using his Trump Organisation email address in setting up the payment and that the nondisclosure agreement was sent by FedEx to Mr Cohen at his Trump Organisation office in Trump Tower.

In the interview, Daniels described a sexual encounter with Mr Trump that began with him talking about himself and showing her an issue of a magazine with his picture on the cover. The porn star said she was paid 130,000 dollars (AP) She said she asked: “Does this normally work for you?” He was taken aback, she says.

“And I was like, ‘Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it’.” She says she then ordered him to drop his trousers and, in a playful manner, “I just gave him a couple swats”. She said they talked some more, although he stopped talking about himself, and that she became more comfortable. “He was like, ‘Wow, you — you are special. You remind me of my daughter’. You know, he was like, ‘You’re smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you’.”

She said after dinner in Mr Trump’s room, they had sex. He did not use a condom, she said, and she did nst ask him to. Afterwards he asked to see her again, she said. Daniels said that before they had sex he had broached the idea of her being a contestant on The Apprentice, and she likened it to a “business opportunity”.

Press Association