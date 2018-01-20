Trump labels shutdown a ‘present’ from Democrats

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

And as part of a series of tweets hours after the shutdown began, the president is trying to make the case for Americans to elect more Republicans in the November elections “in order to power through this mess”.

Mr Trump accused Democrats of being more concerned with “Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous” border with Mexico.