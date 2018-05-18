Trump: Justice Department using spy to try to frame me

The president’s early morning tweet seemed intended to undercut the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, which he has repeatedly called a “witch hunt”.

Last week, the National Review raised the question of a possible FBI spy on Mr Trump’s campaign.

“Apparently the DOJ put a Spy in the Trump Campaign. This has never been done before and by any means necessary, they are out to frame Donald Trump for crimes he didn’t commit.” David Asman @LouDobbs @GreggJarrett Really bad stuff!

The article cites work by congressman Devin Nunes, an ardent Trump supporter and head of the House intelligence committee, who has demanded information on an FBI source in the Russia investigation.

The New York Times reported separately this week that at least one government informant met Carter Page and George Papadopoulos, both former foreign policy advisers on Mr Trump’s Republican campaign.