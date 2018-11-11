President Donald Trump has joined French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

Trump joins world leaders to mark 100 years since end of WWI

More than 66 leaders gathered in Paris — a century after guns fell silent in a global war that killed millions.

President Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the Arc de Triomphe.

I am in Paris getting ready to celebrate the end of World War One. Is there anything better to celebrate than the end of a war, in particular that one, which was one of the bloodiest and worst of all time? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

The president will also attend a leaders’ lunch hosted by Mr Macron.

Afterwards, President Trump plans to visit and deliver Veterans Day remarks at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial outside Paris – where more than 1,500 Americans who died during the war are buried.

Rain on Saturday forced the cancellation of President Trump’s helicopter trip to a different American cemetery in France.

The world leaders walked side by side to commemorate the end of the war in a sombre, rain-soaked line as bells finished tolling.

Arriving a few minutes late, they missed the exact moment to commemorate the armistice that ended World War I.

Fighter jets passed overhead as the leaders walked to the Arc de Triomphe.

Press Association