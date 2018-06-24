News World News

Sunday 24 June 2018

Trump: Invading immigrants should be immediately deported

Last week, Donald Trump reversed a policy of separating families entering the US illegally at the border with Mexico.

President Donald Trump has spoken out again on immigration (John Locher/AP)
President Donald Trump has spoken out again on immigration (John Locher/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump has said people who “invade” the US must immediately be sent back to their countries and not be given a court hearing.

Mr Trump tweeted on Sunday that the US immigration system is “laughed at all over the world” and is “very unfair” to individuals using legal avenues to gain entry.

He said: “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order.”

Last week, Mr Trump reversed a policy of separating families entering the US illegally at the border with Mexico.

The House is expected to vote on immigration legislation later this week.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News