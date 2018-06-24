Trump: Invading immigrants should be immediately deported

Mr Trump tweeted on Sunday that the US immigration system is “laughed at all over the world” and is “very unfair” to individuals using legal avenues to gain entry.

....Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit - we need people who will help to Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

He said: “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order.”

Last week, Mr Trump reversed a policy of separating families entering the US illegally at the border with Mexico.