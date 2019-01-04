Trump: I’m too successful to impeach

Donald Trump has pushed back against some Democrats’ calls to impeach him, saying they are only seeking impeachment because they know they cannot win the White House in 2020.

“How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong” and has had the “most successful two years of any president,” Mr Trump tweeted.

He also claimed to be “the most popular Republican in party history”.

How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been cautious about whether her new Democratic majority would impeach Mr Trump, but at least two of her members are ready to move forward.

Representatives Brad Sherman and Al Green introduced articles of impeachment against Mr Trump on Thursday, the first day of the new Congress.

The pair pushed to impeach the president in 2017 and 2018 but the House blocked those resolutions twice, with the help of Democrats who said the effort was premature.

Today, I reintroduced Articles of #Impeachment against @realDonaldTrump with @RepAlGreen. I have not changed the text from the Articles I first introduced in July 2017. pic.twitter.com/LUkI6pyWiX — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) January 3, 2019

Ms Pelosi has not ruled out impeachment but has called it a “divisive activity” that needs support from both parties.

She and House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler have said they want to wait for the outcome of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with the Trump campaign.

Mr Trump said his campaign did not collude with Moscow.

“They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success!” he tweeted.

Press Association