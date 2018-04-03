Trump hosts leaders of Baltic nations for White House talks
The US leader is meeting the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
The leaders of the Baltic countries have arrived at the White House for talks with US President Donald Trump.
Mr Trump’s meeting with the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania comes a day after the White House dangled the prospect of extending a similar welcome to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
The Baltic states are seen as a bulwark against Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.
Today, President Trump will welcome the Baltic States Heads of Government to the White House.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 3, 2018
Watch the joint press conference at 1:35pm EDT: https://t.co/EmsdctGWtd pic.twitter.com/UZ6SyZjBeJ
Britain recently blamed Russia for the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy on British soil. Mr Trump joined Britain in expelling scores of Russian diplomats in response.
The leaders are expected to discuss security, business, trade and energy issues during a visit that also highlights 100 years of Baltic independence.
Mr Trump and the three presidents are scheduled to answer journalists’ questions at a news conference after the talks.
Press Association