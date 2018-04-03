Trump hosts leaders of Baltic nations for White House talks

Mr Trump’s meeting with the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania comes a day after the White House dangled the prospect of extending a similar welcome to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The Baltic states are seen as a bulwark against Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

Today, President Trump will welcome the Baltic States Heads of Government to the White House.



Watch the joint press conference at 1:35pm EDT: https://t.co/EmsdctGWtd pic.twitter.com/UZ6SyZjBeJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 3, 2018

Britain recently blamed Russia for the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy on British soil. Mr Trump joined Britain in expelling scores of Russian diplomats in response.