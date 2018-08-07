The Trump administration says it will go ahead with imposing 25% tariffs on $16 billion (£12bn) in Chinese imports.

Trump going ahead with taxes on $16 billion in Chinese imports

Customs officials will begin collecting the border tax on August 23, the Office of the US Trade Representative says.

USTR Finalizes Second Tranche of Tariffs on Chinese Products in Response to China’s Unfair Trade Practices https://t.co/0ZigS2Ojez pic.twitter.com/1VPWWMYd4P — USTR (@USTradeRep) August 7, 2018

The list is heavy on industrial products such as steam turbines and iron girders.

The new taxes are in addition to 25% tariffs that took effect on July 6 on $34 billion (£26bn) in Chinese products.

China has responded with retaliatory tariffs of its own.

The administration is readying tariffs of up to 25% on an additional $200 billion (£155bn) in Chinese products.

The world’s two biggest economies are caught up in a trade dispute over Washington’s allegations that China uses predatory tactics, including outright cybertheft, in a drive to supplant US technological supremacy.

