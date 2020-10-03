Trump ‘given oxygen before admission to hospital’

President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre (Alex Brandon/AP)

US President Donald Trump was administered supplemental oxygen at the White House hours after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and before being flown to a military hospital, according to a source.

A person familiar with Mr Trump’s condition told the Associated Press that he was given oxygen at the White House, after the president’s doctor sidestepped the question at a press briefing on Saturday.

Navy commander Dr Sean Conley, speaking at a press conference, said Mr Trump was not administered oxygen on Thursday or since he has been a patient at Walter Reed Medical Centre.

White House doctors said the president began exhibiting “clinical indications” of Covid-19 on Thursday afternoon, earlier than previously known.

They said he was doing very well and his symptoms were improving.

However, the person said the president’s condition had been “very concerning” but Mr Trump has been improving since going to hospital.

First Lady Melania Trump has also tested positive for Covid-19 and is recovering at home.

Mr Trump praised the medical staff, saying that with their help he was “feeling well”.

He tweeted: “Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!”

