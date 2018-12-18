News World News

Tuesday 18 December 2018

Trump Foundation reaches deal to shut down amid lawsuit

New York filed a lawsuit last spring accusing the charity of operating like an extension of Mr Trump’s businesses and political campaign.

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press Reporters

Donald Trump’s charitable foundation has reached a deal to shut down amid a legal battle with New York’s attorney general.

Barbara Underwood and the foundation filed a joint stipulation with the court laying out a process for dissolving the charity and distributing its remaining assets to other non-profit groups.

New York filed a lawsuit last spring accusing the foundation of operating like an extension of Mr Trump’s businesses and political campaign. That suit will continue.

Lawyers for the foundation say any infractions were minor. They say they have been trying to shut down the foundation voluntarily for months.

A judge must still sign off on the agreement.

Ms Underwood is a Democrat and is seeking millions of dollars in penalties. She wants the president and his eldest children barred from running other charities.

