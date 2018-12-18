Trump Foundation reaches deal to shut down amid lawsuit

Donald Trump’s charitable foundation has reached a deal to shut down amid a legal battle with New York’s attorney general.

Barbara Underwood and the foundation filed a joint stipulation with the court laying out a process for dissolving the charity and distributing its remaining assets to other non-profit groups.

#BREAKING: We’ve secured a stipulation requiring the Trump Foundation to dissolve under judicial supervision, with our review of recipient charities.



The Foundation functioned as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s interests. Our lawsuit remains ongoing. pic.twitter.com/FsRubdNZs9 — NY AG Underwood (@NewYorkStateAG) December 18, 2018

New York filed a lawsuit last spring accusing the foundation of operating like an extension of Mr Trump’s businesses and political campaign. That suit will continue.

Lawyers for the foundation say any infractions were minor. They say they have been trying to shut down the foundation voluntarily for months.

Today’s stipulation accomplishes a key piece of the relief sought in our lawsuit earlier this year. Under the terms, the Foundation can only distribute its remaining charitable assets to reputable organizations that we have approved. https://t.co/YlvIBs7ZlN — NY AG Underwood (@NewYorkStateAG) December 18, 2018

A judge must still sign off on the agreement.

Ms Underwood is a Democrat and is seeking millions of dollars in penalties. She wants the president and his eldest children barred from running other charities.

Press Association