| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Trump feeds off the chaos in an angry, fractured America

Pent-up rage over the US's oldest and deepest wound, racism, has spilled on to the streets after the death of George Floyd. Donald Trump stands accused of failing to even attempt to reunite a nation divided. Niall Stanage reports from Washington DC

Photo opportunity: US President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St John&rsquo;s Church across from the White House after the area was forcefully cleared of protesters Expand
Black Lives Matter: a protester makes their point to security forces outside the White House Expand
Harrowing scene: George Floyd, whose death has sparked demonstrations Expand

Close

Photo opportunity: US President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St John&rsquo;s Church across from the White House after the area was forcefully cleared of protesters

Photo opportunity: US President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St John’s Church across from the White House after the area was forcefully cleared of protesters

AFP via Getty Images

Black Lives Matter: a protester makes their point to security forces outside the White House

Black Lives Matter: a protester makes their point to security forces outside the White House

AFP via Getty Images

Harrowing scene: George Floyd, whose death has sparked demonstrations

Harrowing scene: George Floyd, whose death has sparked demonstrations

AP

/

Photo opportunity: US President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St John’s Church across from the White House after the area was forcefully cleared of protesters

S herman Hardy is lambasting America for "terrorism" within sight of the White House. Hardy, who is black, once served in the United States Air Force. Today, he is dressed in a helmet and face mask. It's a reasonable precaution - the previous night, protesters were violently dispersed by police in riot gear.

Hardy sometimes stops to talk to reporters or fellow demonstrators as they mill around. At other times, he hurls his views into the warm afternoon air for anyone who wants to hear.

Like many, he is enraged about the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, as a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes in Minneapolis on May 25. He wants the young and racially diverse crowds that have gathered across the nation to keep pushing. "I hope they agitate. I hope the young people don't stop," he tells me. "I hope they tear America brick by brick until we get freedom."

Related Content