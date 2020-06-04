Trump feeds off the chaos in an angry, fractured America

S herman Hardy is lambasting America for "terrorism" within sight of the White House. Hardy, who is black, once served in the United States Air Force. Today, he is dressed in a helmet and face mask. It's a reasonable precaution - the previous night, protesters were violently dispersed by police in riot gear.

Hardy sometimes stops to talk to reporters or fellow demonstrators as they mill around. At other times, he hurls his views into the warm afternoon air for anyone who wants to hear.

Like many, he is enraged about the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, as a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes in Minneapolis on May 25. He wants the young and racially diverse crowds that have gathered across the nation to keep pushing. "I hope they agitate. I hope the young people don't stop," he tells me. "I hope they tear America brick by brick until we get freedom."

His anger won't reach the ears of the president of the United States, however. Temporary fencing has been erected to keep the crowds further away from Donald Trump's official residence. The protesters make periodic efforts to shake the fence down. They do not succeed.

Expand Close Black Lives Matter: a protester makes their point to security forces outside the White House AFP via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Black Lives Matter: a protester makes their point to security forces outside the White House

Others have gone further than fence-shaking. There has been criminal damage and looting in a number of American cities. New York, in particular, has been severely hit. Washington has suffered, too. The widespread assumption is that people with no interest in the underlying political cause have used the protests as cover for criminality. But that has not stopped Trump and several other figures on the right from staking out hardline positions that seem intended to discredit the larger protest movement.

Approval ratings

Trump has tweeted "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" - a phrase first associated with a reactionary police chief in Miami in the 1960s. He also insisted during a conference call with America's governors that there was a need to "dominate" the protesters. He informed the governors that they would look like "a bunch of jerks" if they failed to do so.

How will it play out politically? Trump's approval ratings - usually mediocre but stable - had been eroding somewhat in recent weeks, even before Floyd's death and the convulsions that followed. Millions of Americans might blame Trump for exacerbating racial tensions with a gratuitously confrontational approach. Voters in the middle ground could tire of the endless chaos he brings in his wake.

One poll conducted this week, from Emerson College in Boston, showed that 47pc of registered voters disapproved of his response to Floyd's death and the related protests; 36pc approved. Another poll, from Monmouth University in New Jersey, indicated that 53pc of Americans thought that race relations had got worse under Trump and only 10pc believed they had got better; 33pc said they had not changed.

On the other hand, a Morning Consult poll found that 58pc of voters supported cities using the US military to restore order, which suggests some quiet support for Trump's loud toughness.

Expand Close Harrowing scene: George Floyd, whose death has sparked demonstrations AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harrowing scene: George Floyd, whose death has sparked demonstrations

Still, the president has fallen further behind his near-certain Democratic opponent in November's election, Joe Biden. In the RealClearPolitics national polling average, Trump trailed the former vice-president by almost eight percentage points as of Thursday morning.

Echoes of Nixon

Democrats insist voters are tired of Trump's pyrotechnics. "Trump has always pursued conflict," says Democratic strategist Tad Devine. "The conflict is now on such a real and massive scale, it seems to be crying out for someone who would do the opposite - who would calm things down rather than fuel the fire."

But Trump knows no other way. As he never tires of reminding the world, he won in 2016 despite widespread predictions of his electoral demise at the hands of Hillary Clinton.

In recent days, he has taken to tweeting - in all-caps - about "LAW & ORDER" and the "SILENT MAJORITY". The phrases seem a conscious echo of Richard Nixon. Nixon, who won two presidential elections before resigning in disgrace amid the Watergate scandal, made similar claims and has other similarities with Trump. Like Trump, Nixon was a Republican, a controversial figure, and someone fuelled by the sense that elites were sneering at him.

Historians acknowledge the rhetorical parallels between Nixon's approach and what Trump is doing now. But they also note that Nixon rode his "law and order" strategy most effectively in the 1968 presidential campaign, when he had not yet taken office and could blame Democrats for the problems churning up America.

As a sitting president, "if the country is going down, you don't escape the blame," says Allan Lichtman, a history professor at American University in Washington DC and one of the few experts to predict Trump's 2016 victory. "There will be an electoral price to be paid for what is going on in the country."

Right now, what's going on in the country is anger, sadness and chaos.

The protesters may have been sparked into action by Floyd's death, but they are animated by other factors too. The largest element is a fury at racism writ large - the oldest and deepest wound in American public life.

Floyd's death was an especially shocking manifestation. The harrowing scene was captured on video by a bystander. Among the most disturbing elements are the police officer's apparent nonchalance, who has one hand in his pocket for much of the time, and the fact that he holds his position atop Floyd even after he appears to become unresponsive. The scene was shocking in its specifics but also because of the toxic potency of its symbolism - a white man on a black man's neck to the point of death.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was originally charged with third-degree murder. The charge has been escalated to second-degree murder. Three colleagues who were at the scene now stand accused of aiding and abetting him. All four have been fired from the police.

Floyd was the latest in a distressingly long line of black people who died after encounters with the police, or in other racially charged circumstances. Protesters often chant "say his name" or "say her name" to try to reclaim the humanity and uniqueness of each individual. Some names have become better-known than others.

Among the most infamous cases in recent years:

l Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old Floridian, was shot dead by an older Hispanic man, George Zimmerman, in Florida in 2012. Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges.

l Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy carrying a toy gun, was shot dead by a police officer in Ohio in 2014. No charges were brought.

l Eric Garner, a 43-year-old New Yorker died in circumstances broadly similar to George Floyd, after being put in a chokehold by police officers in 2014. No charges were brought.

l Walter Scott, a 50-year-old South Carolinian, was shot dead from behind by a police officer in 2015. The officer, Michael Slager, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

l Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old man out jogging, was shot dead in Georgia in February. Charges were brought against three men last month but the case has yet to come to trial.

l Breonna Taylor, a 26-year old woman, was fatally shot by police when they raided her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky in March. Her death is still being investigated.

Racial inequalities afflict the US in innumerable other ways. The average net financial worth of a black family in America is about one-tenth of the average white family's. More than 70pc of white households own their home, compared to 41pc of black households.

Stark differences hold across gender, income and education levels. A black woman with a college degree is five times more likely than her white counterpart to die in childbirth or from other complications related to pregnancy.

The protests are animated by that backstory. But they are also occurring in a nation where the social fabric has been stretched thinner by the coronavirus crisis. Covid-19 has claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Americans.

The economic impact of the de facto national shutdown that occurred in response has been catastrophic. More than 40 million Americans have filed unemployment claims since the crisis began. The unemployment rate spiralled from 3.5pc in February to 14.7pc in April. It is expected to rise higher still for May.

Ethnic minorities have suffered disproportionately. A National Public Radio analysis found that roughly twice as many black Americans had died from Covid-19 as would be expected, based on the demographic make-up of the overall population. Democratic strategist Joel Payne refers to Floyd's death as "a flashpoint moment that brought everything together".

"The killing of one black man is obviously tragic. But this isn't all happening because of one isolated event. This is happening because of a series of events - and race runs through a lot of that," he adds.

Many protesters seem to agree. Libby Larson came out on to the streets when she heard Trump would visit a shrine to Pope John Paul II in her northeast Washington neighbourhood on Tuesday morning. The environmental scientist says she was "very concerned" about the state of her country. "Things are coming to a head now, but that is not coming out of nowhere," she says.

The crowd of protesters for Trump's shrine visit was much smaller than at the White House - perhaps a couple of hundred people, who booed lustily, some of them raising their middle fingers, as the presidential limousine rolled by.

It was Trump's second visit to a religious site within 24 hours. The first one had been even more controversial. On Monday evening, the protesters just across from the street from the White House were forcibly cleared by law enforcement using batons and pepper spray.

This appeared to have one purpose - to clear a path for the president and several officials to walk toward St John's Episcopal Church, just a stroll from the White House. Abraham Lincoln prayed in the church's pews during the American Civil War. It had been damaged by fire amid protests the previous night.

Once he got there, Trump held up a Bible outside, said little, and returned to the White House. His short walk was almost instantly made into a campaign-style video, but it drew opprobrium from elsewhere, including from Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, who said she was "outraged".

Writing off Trump politically has always been a dangerous game, but he now seems to have alienated even former colleagues who had previously been willing to remain silent.

On Wednesday, retired General James Mattis, his former Secretary of Defence, issued a statement excoriating him. "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people - does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us," Mattis said.

The state that America finds itself in has drawn comment from figures way beyond the ranks of politicians and pundits. Bruce Springsteen dedicated a radio show he presented this week to the protesters and to Floyd's memory.

"As we speak, 40 million people are unemployed. One hundred thousand-plus citizens have died from Covid-19, with only the most tepid and unfeeling response from our White House," he said. "As of today, our black citizens continue to be killed unnecessarily by our police on the streets of America. And as of this broadcast, the country was on fire and in chaos."

Trump may feed off the chaos - and his hardcore supporters will, almost certainly, never desert him. But on the other side of the political divide, there are voices fearful for the future - and furious with their president.

Latisha Chisholm, an employee of Washington's school system, was among the protesters at Trump's visit to the John Paul II shrine.

"People are sick and tired of being tired," she told me. "We have been there before, but not with someone who does not want to uphold the constitution or democracy. I think that is the most dangerous combination I can think of."