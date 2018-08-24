Trump escalates feud with attorney general

Donald Trump has escalated his long-running feud with attorney general Jeff Sessions, calling on him to probe a litany of recurring complaints against Democrats and those investigating his administration.

Responding to Mr Sessions’ declaration that he would not be influenced by politics, the president tweeted that the Justice Department chief must “look into all of the corruption on the ‘other side'”, later adding: “Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!”

Earlier this week, Mr Trump, concerned by the legal downfall of two former advisers, accused Mr Sessions of failing to take control of the Justice Department.

“Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.” Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the “other side” including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Mr Sessions hit back on Thursday, saying he and his department “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations”.

....FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems - and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Mr Trump’s anger with Mr Sessions boiled over in an interview with Fox News in which the president also expressed frustration with the plea agreement his one-time legal “fixer” Michael Cohen cut with prosecutors, including implicating Mr Trump in a crime that Cohen admitted.

The president said it might be better if co-operating with prosecutors in exchange for more favourable treatment was illegal because people “just make up lies”.

On Friday, Mr Trump also complained about the five-year sentence given to a former government contractor convicted of mailing a classified US report to a news organisation.

Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over “classified” information. Gee, this is “small potatoes” compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

He said “this is ‘small potatoes’ compared to what Hillary Clinton did”.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Reality Winner was handed the longest sentence imposed for a federal crime involving leaks to the media.

In the wide-ranging Fox interview, Mr Trump also defended himself against talk of impeachment — “the market would crash … everybody would be very poor”; tried to distance himself from Cohen — “I would see him sometimes”; and said again that he had not known in advance about Cohen’s hush money payments to silence women alleging sexual relationships with the celebrity businessman.

“I don't know how you can impeach somebody who's done a great job. I tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash.” –President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/b22iGKE7iu — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 23, 2018

Mr Trump’s latest shots against law enforcement came as he appeared increasingly vulnerable to long-running investigations after this week’s one-two punch of Cohen’s plea deal and the conviction of Mr Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The president has spent more than a year publicly and privately venting over Mr Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the federal Russia collusion investigation because he had worked on Mr Trump’s campaign.

Mr Trump, who blames that decision for the eventual appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, told Fox And Friends host Ainsley Earhardt that Mr Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department and it’s a sort of an incredible thing”.

“What kind of man is this?” he said. “You know the only reason I gave him the job? Because I felt loyalty, he was an original supporter.”

Jeff Sessions (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Mr Sessions has made clear to associates that he has no intention of leaving his job voluntarily despite Mr Trump’s constant criticism, but his tone in his statement on Thursday made clear he is tired of the president’s attacks.

“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the president’s agenda.”

Then he declared, that while he is attorney general the actions of the department “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action”.

