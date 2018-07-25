Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019

US President Donald Trump’s proposed Washington meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin has been delayed until 2019.

National security adviser John Bolton cited special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as the reason for the delay.

Mr Bolton said: “The president believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch-hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year.”

Donald Trump was criticised over his performance at a press conference in Helsinki (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The White House said last week that Mr Trump had directed Mr Bolton to invite Mr Putin to Washington for a meeting in the autumn.

This came amid the backlash over Mr Trump’s performance at a news conference with Mr Putin following their Helsinki summit, and many members of Congress had objected to them meeting again in the autumn.

