Tuesday 20 February 2018

Trump criticises woman over ‘forced kiss’ claims

The US president said he does not believe he has met Rachel Crooks, who is among 14 women to accuse him of past inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Trump said it was 'another false accusation' (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Mr Trump tweeted: “Who would do this in a public space with live security……cameras running. Another False Accusation.”

The US president said he does not know Rachel Crooks and “to the best of my knowledge, never met” her.

Ms Crooks is among 14 women who have accused Mr Trump of past inappropriate behaviour. The US leader has denied the allegations. The Washington Post featured Ms Crooks in a story on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Mr Trump asks why the Post does not “report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me?”

Ms Crooks went public during the 2016 election. She said she was a 22-year-old receptionist at Trump Tower in New York in 2005 when Mr Trump kissed her repeatedly on the cheeks and then “directly on the mouth” during an introductory conversation.

