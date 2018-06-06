Trump criticises ‘fake news’ reporting over Melania

Mr Trump said the press has been “so unfair, and vicious” over his wife Melania.

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

The US leader tweeted that during Mrs Trump’s recovery from a medical procedure “they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse”.

He adds: “All Fake, she is doing really well!”