Trump: Crash which killed NFL player ‘disgraceful’

US president Donald Trump has said it is “disgraceful” that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed in a suspected drink-driving crash by a person who is in the US illegally.

US president Donald Trump has said it is “disgraceful” that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed in a suspected drink-driving crash by a person who is in the US illegally.

The president also prodded Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security.

Mr Trump tweeted: “So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!” So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018 In a second tweet, he added: “My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts.”

The crash also killed NFL player Jackson’s Uber driver, who was not mentioned by Mr Trump. The man suspected of causing the collision Sunday has twice been deported from the US, authorities said.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, a citizen of Guatemala, has not yet been charged over the fatal accident (AP) Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, has been held but not charged after the crash along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. Prosecutors said they were working with police on the investigation. The Guatemala citizen, who gave officers a fake name when he was arrested, was deported in 2007 and 2009, and was again living illegally in the US, police said.

We need a 21st century MERIT-BASED immigration system. Chain migration and the visa lottery are outdated programs that hurt our economic and national security. https://t.co/rP9Gtr2E5N — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018 Jackson, 26, and driver Jeffrey Monroe, 54, were standing outside Mr Monroe’s car along I-70 after Jackson became ill while Mr Monroe was transporting him for the ride-hailing company, police said. Both men were struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by Orrego-Savala, police said. Investigators said they believe Orrego-Savala, who lives in Indianapolis, was intoxicated and driving without a licence.

Press Association