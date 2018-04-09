Trump condemns ‘heinous’ suspected gas attack in Syria

Speaking in the White House Cabinet Room, Mr Trump vowed to find out who is responsible for the attack that reportedly killed at least 40 people.

Mr Trump said during a Cabinet meeting with reporters: “If it’s Russia, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out.”

Opposition activists said 40 people died in the chemical attack late on Saturday in the suburbs of the Syrian capital and blamed it on the Syrian government, which is closely allied with Russia.