Trump condemned for cancelling France cemetery visit due to weather

Donald Trump has come under fire for cancelling a visit to a cemetery in France due to rain.

The US president was due to visit Belleau to pay respects to American soldiers killed during the First World War.

However, the White House cancelled the trip because of bad weather which grounded the presidential helicopter that was due to fly him to the cemetery about a two-hour drive east of Paris.

The president sent a delegation that included chief of staff John Kelly instead.

It's incredible that a president would travel to France for this significant anniversary - and then remain in his hotel room watching TV rather than pay in person his respects to the Americans who gave their lives in France for the victory gained 100 years ago tomorrow — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 10, 2018

David Frum, once a speechwriter for President George W Bush, tweeted that he thought it was “incredible” that a president would not pay respects to the US servicemen who died in France during the First World War.

Mr Trump is due to visit a different cemetery on Sunday.

Press Association