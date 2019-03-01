Trump claims Cohen book would prove ex-aide is a liar

Donald Trump says his former lawyer Michael Cohen pitched a book to publishers that portrayed the US president in a favourable light, at odds with Cohen’s damning testimony to Congress.

In a tweet, President Trump said Cohen’s manuscript was a “love letter” to him and said Congress should demand the manuscript as evidence Cohen’s testimony this week was “fraudulent” and “dishonest”.

Congress must demand the transcript of Michael Cohen’s new book, given to publishers a short time ago. Your heads will spin when you see the lies, misrepresentations and contradictions against his Thursday testimony. Like a different person! He is totally discredited! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Cohen told a House panel that President Trump was a “racist, a con man and a liar”.

Reports last year indicated Cohen was trying to pitch a book, one favourable about President Trump, and that Cohen had an agreement with a Hachette Book Group imprint before his legal troubles ended the deal.

A person familiar with negotiations confirmed Cohen’s book was submitted for auction, and that Hachette discussed an offer, but did not reach a deal.

Press Association