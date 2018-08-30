News World News

Thursday 30 August 2018

Trump cancels planned January pay raise for federal workers

He said locality pay increases would cost 25 billion dollars.

Donald Trump blamed the cost (Alex Brandon/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump has told Congress he is cancelling a pay raise that most civilian federal employees were due to receive in January, citing budgetary constraints.

Trump informed House and Senate leaders in a letter on Thursday.

He said that locality pay increases would cost 25 billion dollars (£19 billion), on top of a 2.1% across-the-board increase for most civilian government employees.

Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases Donald Trump

He blamed the costs and said: “We must maintain efforts to put our nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases.”

Trump said he was determined that for 2019 “both across-the-board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero”.

Press Association

