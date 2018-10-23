Trump calls Saudi operation ‘worst cover-up ever’
The US president said ‘they had a very bad original concept’ and it was ‘carried out poorly’.
US President Donald Trump has criticised the Saudi operation that killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi, calling it one of the “worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups”.
Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he is expecting a full report on the killing soon.
But he said “they had a very bad original concept” and it was “carried out poorly”.
He called the events after Mr Khashoggi’s death “the worst cover-up ever”.
Saudi Arabia has claimed Mr Khashoggi, a writer for The Washington Post who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, died accidentally in a brawl at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
But Turkish officials say a 15-man team tortured, killed and dismembered the writer and say Saudi officials had planned the killing for days.
Press Association