Trump calls on divided Congress to end ‘political stalemate’

US president Donald Trump called on Washington to govern “not as two parties, but as one nation” as he faced a divided Congress for the first time.

Mr Trump, who has spent two years levelling fiercely personal attacks on his Democratic rivals, declared that it was time “to bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future”.

He began his State of the Union speech by saying there was a “new opportunity in American politics” and that “victory is not winning for our party, victory is winning for our country”.

Mr Trump, whose red tie was oddly askew, declared “our country is vibrant and our economy is thriving like never before”.

He added that “the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations” – an apparent swipe at the special counsel probe into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Mr Trump’s speech to politicians and the nation comes at a critical moment in his presidency.

He pushed his party into a lengthy government shutdown over border security, only to cave to Democrats.

With another shutdown deadline looming, the president has few options for getting Congress to fund a border wall, and he risks further alienating his party if he tries to circumvent politicians by declaring a national emergency instead.

Mr Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Mr Trump made no mention of an emergency declaration his remarks. And though he offered a lengthy defence of his call for a border wall, he delivered no ultimatums about what it would take for him to sign legislation to keep the government open.

“I am asking you to defend our very dangerous southern border out of love and devotion to our fellow citizens and to our country,” he said.

As he stood before politicians, the president was surrounded by symbols of his emboldened political opposition.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hard-line negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind Mr Trump as he spoke.

House Democratic women created a sea of white, donning the colour favoured by early 20th-century suffragettes.

And several senators running for president were also in the audience, including Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Another Democratic star, Stacey Abrams, will deliver the party’s response to Mr Trump.

Ms Abrams narrowly lost her bid in November to become America’s first black female governor, and party leaders are aggressively recruiting her to run for US Senate from Georgia.

In excerpts released ahead of Ms Abrams’ remarks, she calls the shutdown a political stunt that “defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people, but our values”.

