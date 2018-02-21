Trump attacks Obama over Russian election meddling

Mt Trump said on Twitter: “Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling?”

The president also took a swipe at his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, initially misspelling his name. He said: “Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Session!”

The US leader later sent out an updated version of the tweet with the correct spelling of Sessions’ name.