Trump accuses China of meddling in US midterm elections

US President Donald Trump has accused China of trying to interfere in the upcoming US congressional elections because it opposes his tough trade policies.

US President Donald Trump has accused China of trying to interfere in the upcoming US congressional elections because it opposes his tough trade policies.

The White House provided little evidence of anything close to the level of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade,” Mr Trump said as he chaired the UN Security Council for the first time.

China is actually placing propaganda ads in the Des Moines Register and other papers, made to look like news. That’s because we are beating them on Trade, opening markets, and the farmers will make a fortune when this is over! pic.twitter.com/ppdvTX7oz1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

He made his accusation against the backdrop of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the last election to help him and amid concerns that this November’s elections also could be vulnerable.

Asked later what evidence he had, Mr Trump said there was “plenty” but didn’t provide details. Instead, he zeroed in on China’s propaganda efforts to flood the heartland with ads and statements against Mr Trump’s hundreds of billions of dollars in punishing tariffs

Mr Trump added: “I don’t like it when they attack our farmers and I don’t like it when they put out false messages. But beside that, we learned that they are trying to meddle in our elections and we’re not going to let that happen just as we’re not going to let that happen with Russia.”

China’s foreign minister shrugged when he heard Mr Trump’s statement via translation at the Security Council.

“We do not and will not interfere in any country’s domestic affairs,” said Wang Yi.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (Evan Vucci/AP)

“We refuse to accept any unwarranted accusations against China, and we call on other countries to also observe the purposes of the UN charter and not interfere in other countries’ internal affairs.”

A senior Trump administration official who briefed reporters about Mr Trump’s comments said China was stepping up covert and overt activities to punish those who support Mr Trump’s tough trade stance and interfere in the political system.

The only specifics given by the official were that China is hurting farmers and workers in states and districts that voted for Mr Trump.

Democrats on the House intelligence committee requested information from the Trump administration on the Chinese efforts.

This afternoon, President Trump participated in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Abe. 🇺🇸🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/PvSINQY7yq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 26, 2018

Mr Trump, in his meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, warned China again that “they cannot get involved with our elections”.

It was strong rhetoric in contrast to his reluctance to acknowledge or condemn Russia’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 election.

Mr Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the conclusions of US intelligence agencies and refused to chastise Russia’s Vladimir Putin during their summer summit in Helsinki.

Press Association