Trump accuses China of meddling in US election

President Donald Trump says China has been meddling in the November election in the United States.

President Donald Trump says China has been meddling in the November election in the United States.

He offered few details but said at a meeting of the UN Security Council: “Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election.”

US intelligence officials have said previously that other nations could opt to try to copy Russia’s playbook of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Donald Trump addresses the UN Security Council (Craig Ruttle/AP)

But Mr Trump’s comments seem to confirm that China is actively interfering now.

Mr Trump said Beijing does not want him or the Republicans “to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade”.

China’s foreign minister said his country does not interfere in any other nation’s internal affairs.

Wang Yi also said he refused to accept any “unwarranted accusations” against China.

China’s longstanding policy is non-interference in other nations’ internal affairs – and it is quick to cite that policy when any other nation criticises it over anything from politics to human rights.

Press Association