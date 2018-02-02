Trump: A lot of people should be ashamed over declassified Russia probe memo

Mr Trump said: “The memo was sent to congress, it was declassified. Congress will do whatever they’re going to do. But I think it’s a disgrace what’s happened in our country.”

The president’s decision to declassify the memo clears the way for the public release of the document.

The memo was prepared by Republicans on the US House intelligence committee based on classified information, and alleges the FBI abused US government surveillance powers in its investigation into allegations of Russian collusion during Mr Trump’s 2016 election campaign.