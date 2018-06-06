Trio of astronauts blast off for International Space Station

A Russian spacecraft carrying Serena Aunon-Chancellor of Nasa, Sergey Prokopyev of Russian space agency Roscosmos and the ESA’s Alexander Gerst, from Germany, lifted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz booster rocket at 4.12pm local time (12.12pm BST).

The Soyuz MS-09 ship has successfully entered a designated orbit and is set to dock at the space outpost on Friday.

US astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor (AP)

The three astronauts will join Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of Nasa and Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos, who are currently on the station. The mission includes 250 experiments in fields such as biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology.