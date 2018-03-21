News World News

Wednesday 21 March 2018

Trial of Danish inventor accused of killing journalist resumes

Peter Madsen denies murdering Kim Wall.

Peter Madsen's defence lawyer Betina Hald Engmark, centre, arrives at court (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The murder trial of a Danish inventor accused of torturing and killing a Swedish journalist during a private submarine trip has resumed after a two-week hiatus.

Peter Madsen, who is accused of either cutting Kim Wall’s throat or strangling her on his submarine, gave evidence at Copenhagen City Court.

Madsen again strongly denied killing Ms Wall, telling prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen “I’ve never been violent to any human being – and no dead human being either”, and refusing assertions he was sexually attracted to Ms Wall.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen, centre, arrives at court (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Prosecutors claim that Madsen, 47, tied up Ms Wall and stabbed her several times before killing and dismembering her on his Nautilus submarine in August.

The trial ends on April 25, with a verdict expected the same day.

