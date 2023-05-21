Trevi Fountain water turns black in Rome climate protest

Climate activists pour vegetable charcoal in the Trevi Fountain water, during a demonstration against fossil fuels, in Rome. Photo: Allesandro Penso/MAPS via REUTERS.© ALLESANDRO PENSO via REUTERS

Keith Weir

Seven young activists protesting against climate change climbed into the Trevi Fountain in Rome on Sunday and poured diluted charcoal into the water to turn it black.