Thursday 21 March 2019

Treasures from Tutankhamun’s tomb on display in Paris

More than a third of the artefacts are leaving Egypt for the first and last time before going to a new museum being built near the Giza Pyramids.

A visitor walks in a Tutankhamun exhibition at the Grande Halle of La Villette in Paris (Francois Mori/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Original artefacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb have gone on display in Paris in an exhibit celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the most famous pharaoh’s treasures.

Some items are returning to Paris more than 50 years after a similar exhibit attracted 1.24 million visitors, a record that still stands for the French capital.

Wooden shabtis in gilded nemes headdress and broad collar (Francois Mori/AP)

Organisers say more than a third of the artefacts are leaving Egypt for the first and last time before going to a new museum being built near the Giza Pyramids in Egypt.

Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered in 1922 by British archaeologist Howard Carter, about 3,400 years after his death.

An inlaid wooden cartouche box (Francois Mori/AP)

The exhibit, Tutankhamun, treasures of the golden pharaoh, is at the Grande Halle de la Villette.

A status of ‘The god Amun protecting Tutankhamuns’ (Francois Mori/AP)

It runs from March 23 to September 15.

