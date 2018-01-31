Train carrying Republicans to policy retreat strikes truck

A chartered train carrying dozens of Republican representatives to a party retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

No legislators are believed to have been injured in the accident, believed to have taken place south of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Oregon congressman Greg Walden wrote on Twitter: “We’re fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck”. We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck. pic.twitter.com/0I9jOwHTmb — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) January 31, 2018 A party adviser said the train has partially derailed.

Oklahoma congressman Tom Cole said one person on the truck may have been seriously injured. He said he is not aware of any injuries having been suffered on board the train, while a party aide said no legislators had been hurt.

Congressman Cole is on the train to West Virginia and has reported to us that he is okay. -Staff — Rep. Tom Cole (@TomColeOK04) January 31, 2018 The train was heading for the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, for a three-day retreat, featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Alabama representative Bradley Byrne tweeted: “The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries.”

Press Association