News World News

Wednesday 28 August 2019

Toyota and Suzuki announce self-driving car technology partnership

The move comes as manufacturers around the world grapple with innovations in the industry.

Toyota and Suzuki have announced they are partnering in the development of self-driving car technology (PA)
Toyota and Suzuki have announced they are partnering in the development of self-driving car technology (PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Japan’s top carmaker, Toyota, and smaller rival Suzuki have announced they are partnering in the development of self-driving car technology.

The move comes as manufacturers around the world grapple with innovations in the industry.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

They said that Toyota will take a 4.9% stake in Suzuki Motor Corp, valued at 96 billion yen (£744 million), and Suzuki will make a 48 billion yen (£372 million) investment in Toyota.

In 2017, Toyota and Suzuki agreed to work together in ecological and safety technology. That deal did not include owning mutual stakes.

Car manufacturers are facing a costly shift towards use of artificial intelligence and various ecological and safety technologies.

Toyota makes the top-selling hybrid vehicle, Prius.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News