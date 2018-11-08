News World News

Thursday 8 November 2018

Toxic smog cloaks Indian capital amid Diwali festivities

Pollution levels that shot up to 681, 20 times higher than what is considered safe by the WHO.

Toxic smog is shrouding the Indian capital (Manish Swarup/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Toxic smog has shrouded the Indian capital as air quality plummeted to hazardous levels after tens of thousands of people set off a multitude of firecrackers to celebrate the major Hindu festival of Diwali.

With schools closed for holidays, many young children stayed indoors to escape the pollution levels that shot up to 681, as reported by the US Embassy on Thursday morning.

People celebrate Diwali in Allahabad, India (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

That is 20 times higher than what is considered safe by the World Health Organisation and could cause serious aggravation of heart or lung diseases.

A government organisation blamed it on a combination of toxic fumes from the burning of stubbles in agricultural fields and firecrackers.

Revellers flouted the Supreme Court order that firecrackers could be exploded only between 8pm and 10pm on the festival night on Wednesday.

