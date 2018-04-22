Tourists at famous French abbey evacuated after threat

The national gendarme service said the man made the threat on Sunday on one of the shuttles serving the site, on a peninsula in the English Channel.

@afp Évacuation du Mont Saint Michel. Les clients des hôtels livraient à eux mêmes pic.twitter.com/DaHe0bUKbz — Surfys Denis (@surfys) April 22, 2018

An official with the gendarme service said the threat was vague, but prompted authorities to order an evacuation.

Police are searching for the man who made the threat.