Torture charges for parents whose 13 children were found in malnourished state

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced the charges against 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin at a press conference on Thursday.

UPDATE: Booking Photos Torture/Child Endangerment Investigation in Perris pic.twitter.com/4IdK7vPB2n — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) January 15, 2018

The two are scheduled to make their first court appearance later in the day.

Authorities say the situation came to light early on Sunday when a 17-year-old daughter climbed out a window of their home, called 911 and showed deputies photos that substantiated her story.