Top German cleric offers to quit over his handling of sexual abuse cases

One of Germany’s most senior Roman Catholic bishops has offered to resign over his handling of sexual abuse cases.

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, the Archbishop of Cologne, said he had offered Pope Francis his resignation “for the good of the church”.

The Roman Catholic Church is in crisis in Germany over cover-ups of sexual abuse by priests. A record 62,000 people left the Cologne church last year.

Cardinal Woelki has just returned from a five-month “spiritual break” ordered by the Vatican after it accused him of “major mistakes” in his handling of sexual abuse cases. In a letter to the faithful, he said he had “reflected and meditated” and was “not returning unchanged, as if nothing had happened in this time”.

The Vatican said Pope Francis would decide whether to accept the resignation and ordered Cardinal Woelki to return to work in the meantime.

A report this year accused former Pope Benedict XVI of serious misconduct. It found he failed to take action in four cases of serious abuse during his time as Archbishop of Munich and Freising, between 1977 and 1982. (© Telegraph Media Group 2022)

