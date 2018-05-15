Top European diplomats plan to salvage Iran nuclear deal

Independent.ie

A meeting of the foreign ministers of the UK, France, Germany and Iran has produced a blueprint for further talks to salvage the Iran nuclear deal after the United States pulled out, the EU’s foreign policy chief said.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/top-european-diplomats-plan-to-salvage-iran-nuclear-deal-36911021.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article36911020.ece/b4b73/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_d2f9d568-6ee6-4e1f-a7c4-7a058ca5fe29_1