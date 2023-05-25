Tom Hiddleston to make Soccer Aid debut on 2023 England charity team

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Award-winning actor and Unicef ambassador Tom Hiddleston will make his Soccer Aid debut as he joins the 2023 England team at the charity event.