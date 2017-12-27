Tokyo-bound plane returns to LA because passenger was on wrong flight

A statement from All Nippon Airways said the pilot decided to return to the originating airport as part of the airline's security procedures.

Model Chrissy Teigen was on-board and live-tweeted the developments. She wondered on Twitter why the plane was turning around four hours into the 11-hour flight.

Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport at 11.36am and returned to LAX at 7.33pm.

ANA said it is trying to determine how the passenger boarded the wrong flight.

In an apology to inconvenienced passengers, the airline said it takes pride in customer service and failed on this flight.