| 15.2°C Dublin

Tokyo reports record 5,042 cases as Covid infections surge during Olympics

The Japanese capital has been under a state of emergency since mid-July.

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under a water mist in Tokyo (AP) Expand

Close

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under a water mist in Tokyo (AP)

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under a water mist in Tokyo (AP)

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under a water mist in Tokyo (AP)

By AP Reporters

Tokyo has reported a record 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases as infections surge while the Japanese capital hosts the Olympics.

The additional cases brought the total overall number for Tokyo to 236,138.

Nationwide, Japan reported more than 14,000 cases, making a total of 970,000.

(PA Graphics) Expand

Close

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since mid-July, with four other areas being added.

But the measures – basically a ban on alcohol in restaurants and bars and their shorter hours – are increasingly ignored by the public, which has become tired of restrictions.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has denied the Olympics have led to a rise in infections.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy