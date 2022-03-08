To a new life in Newbridge, now Irina, Svetlana and Arsenii head to Kildare border

She doesn’t speak English, but Irina Burkatska does know the most important word – the location of her new home.

“Newbridge, Newbridge,” she says, with a broad smile.

“Irlandiya,” the Ukrainian grandmother says, holding up her hands in exultation.

Escaping from the horrors of war-torn Ukraine, Irina, her daughter-in-law, Svetlana, and grandson, Arsenii, are on their way to ‘Irlandiya’.

The family will arrive tomorrow night to stay with Irina’s daughter, Lena, who has lived and worked in the Co Kildare town for the past number of years.

Read More

Irina has visited previously, flying over four years ago. Lena had a baby six months ago but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Irina had been unable to visit. Now, though, she will be making an unexpected trip to Ireland to meet up with her expanding family.

The relief of getting out of Ukraine as the Russian forces advance is tinged with sadness, though, as Irina’s son, Svetlana’s husband, is staying behind in Ukraine.

“He cannot leave the country,” Svetlana says.

The family came across into Poland on Sunday night and then got a lift to the north of the country, from where they will depart for Ireland today. With a long journey ahead, their Polish helpers emphasise they will be driving late into the night. The family appear tired but happy to be heading on the next leg of their journey from war.

“Peace,” they say as they depart.

The flow of refugees from Medyka, the busiest of the border crossings, is constant, even into the night. Weary refugees arrive in Poland at all hours of the day and night, following a harrowing journey from the war in Ukraine into the relative safety of Poland and unfettered access to the whole of the European Union. If they have a place to go for the duration of the war, they find a way to get there.

Over the coming weeks, many families will make a similar journey. If Ireland is going to take anything up to 80,000 refugees, someone is going to have to explain how they are going to get there.

Bar hiring a fleet of Ryanair planes, Ireland’s contribution to taking our share of the refugee crisis seems aspirational, rather than inspirational.

The inspiration is coming from countries across Europe who are sending buses to the border to pick up refugees and bring them to their countries.

And there are also buses going in the opposite direction.

At the Hrebenne border crossing in south-east Poland, a bus pulls up about 50 yards from the customs post. A dozen men and two women literally sprint across the road with their bags to jump on board. They are heading back into Ukraine to help with the struggle against the Russian invaders. An imposing 20ft wall surrounds the border crossing.

All sorts are turning up here. A Ukrainian man in his early 30s, based in London, arrives to try to find someone to bring a car load of “aid” into the country. Included in the load is flak jackets and ammunition. Apparently, there are no more flak jackets to be bought across Europe as they are gone into Ukraine.

He races off to another border crossing when he hears he has a better chance of getting his cargo on board a truck there.

But there are also poignant moments as women and children trickle across the border on foot, in cars and in buses. Undeterred by the cold or the wind chill whipping in across the lake opposite, a woman stands by the side of the road, behind the crash barrier, with her eyes fixed on the border checkpoint road ahead for two hours. She looks stern and anxious. When her family members emerge, a smile lights up her face and she walks briskly to meet them. With only one exit, the border crossing is small enough for friends and family on the Polish side to just stand and wait for the arrivals.

There are heart-warming hugs, embraces and kisses. A grandmother runs towards a child with her arms extended. A policeman, in full body armour, goes up to two small boys and presents them with brand new teddy bears, which he has taken from his van. He gets a warm smile of amazement in return.

The border crossing is one of eight up and down the 500km Polish border with the Ukraine. The cold is biting and the only thing to fend it off is the hot vegetable broth from the soup kitchen run by an aid agency, based in a marquee at the side of the road.

The crossing is more organised with no traffic clog-ups as the police aren’t letting anybody through on the main road who isn’t going across the border.

The number of Ukrainians fleeing the war to neighbouring countries has reached 1.7 million in the 10 days since the Russian invasion. The biggest refugee crisis since the Second World War goes on.

To avoid the burden falling entirely on Poland and the other countries bordering Ukraine – Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova – the EU has announced over 10,000 hospital beds across the continent for patients who have fled the war.

These hospital beds will allow sick children, cancer patients, patients with burns or those needing intensive care who have arrived in the EU to be transferred for treatment.

But there is growing concern for the refugees in Moldova, where the government says it needs urgent financial aid.

In population terms, the poorest country in Europe now has the largest proportion of refugees of any nation on the continent. The authorities are struggling to cope.

Moldova is not a member of the EU but has officially applied for membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The former Soviet republic is one of a number of one-time Eastern bloc countries looking to strengthen ties with the EU and the West.

Those political and diplomatic moves are angering Russia, raising concerns that a takeover of Ukraine will leave others susceptible to attack.