Tina Turner nearly didn’t sing GoldenEye theme after Bono sent her ‘the worst’ demo: ‘It was really rough’

Turner during a news conference at London’s Hyde Park Hotel in 1995 to launch her single, the theme tune to the new Bond movie Goldeneye (David Cheskin/PA)

Isobel LewisUK Independent

Tina Turner, the legendary singer and voice behind one of the greatest James Bond themes of all time, has died aged 83.