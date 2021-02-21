Three people dead after gun store shooting in New Orleans

The gunman was killed when customers of the gun store and shooting range opened fire on him. Photo: PA Media.

A person entered a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people on Saturday, prompting customers and staff to open fire on the gunman, a sheriff said.

The incident happened around 2.50 pm at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie, according to a release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the gunman initially struck two people inside, and then several other people — whether employees or store customers — opened fire on the gunman, both inside and outside of the building. The gunman also died.

Outside the building a man could be seen afterwards behind yellow police tape yelling “Where is my son?”

Guns and ammunition are sold in the front of the outlet that faces a main thoroughfare through Jefferson Parish.

Customers who want to frequent the gun range generally go around to the side entrance of the building. Staff who work there often wear a sidearm.

Mr Lopinto said two other people were also hit by gunfire and were hospitalised in a stable condition.

“We’re trying to put it all together,” the sheriff said during a short briefing with journalists.

None of the dead or wounded were immediately identified and details remained unclear.

Tyrone Russell and Wanetta Joseph were both in a conceal-and-carry course at the store when they heard what they both described as rapid firing.

They said the gunfire sounded much louder than the usual muffled shooting that they are used to hearing inside the shooting range.

“We heard the gunshots and the screaming,” said Mr Russell. “When the police came, they escorted us out. I could see glass everywhere … It was just like a really scary scene.”

Mr Russell said that when he was led out, he could see a guy “laid out” in the parking lot not far from his car, which was struck by bullets. He described seeing shattered glass and bullet casings strewn about the store.

Caution tape surrounded the business to keep onlookers from getting close to the scene, where ambulances and numerous law enforcement vehicles had converged.

A neighbouring Taco Bell eatery had been evacuated.

Authorities remained at the scene as night fell.





PA Media