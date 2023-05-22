Three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank early-morning raid

A Palestinian boy pulls a bicycle from under rubble at a house damaged during an Israeli raid, in Balata camp, Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta© REUTERS

Ali Sawafta and Maayan Lubell

Israeli security forces killed three Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in what Army Radio described as a large-scale operation against militants.